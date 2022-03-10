S&T (ETR:SANT) Trading Down 4.8%

S&T AG (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €11.31 ($12.29) and last traded at €11.43 ($12.42). 394,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.00 ($13.04).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $802.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

