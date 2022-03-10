Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Shares Up 0.3%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.39) and last traded at GBX 1,455 ($19.06). 133,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 63,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($19.00).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 2,315 ($30.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,909.44. The firm has a market cap of £651.33 million and a P/E ratio of 32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

