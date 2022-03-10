Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 703.6% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.