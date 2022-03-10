Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 1,804 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,646 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 546,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,282,857. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

