Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 1,804 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 546,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,282,857. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

