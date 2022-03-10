Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 566,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,710. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

