Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 800,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,602,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

