STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.
A number of analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
STERIS stock traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.28. 15,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS has a 52-week low of $178.08 and a 52-week high of $248.29.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.
STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
