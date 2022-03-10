STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.28. 15,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS has a 52-week low of $178.08 and a 52-week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.