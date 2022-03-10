Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

A number of research firms have commented on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 85,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,571. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.