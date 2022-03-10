Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
