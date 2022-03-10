Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 53,984 shares.The stock last traded at $33.39 and had previously closed at $33.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFS shares. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. Research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

