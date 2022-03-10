Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 53,984 shares.The stock last traded at $33.39 and had previously closed at $33.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFS shares. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
