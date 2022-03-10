Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in February

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNONF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

