Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in February

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNONF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynx Global Digital Finance (CNONF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.