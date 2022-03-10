Short Interest in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Rises By 2,226.7%

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,428,600 shares, a growth of 2,226.7% from the February 13th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPJE traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 3,773,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,373,172. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing.

