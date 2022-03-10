Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Grows By 1,270.6%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 1,270.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ROYL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 138,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,195. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
About Royale Energy
