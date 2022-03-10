Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Grows By 1,270.6%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 1,270.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ROYL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 138,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,195. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Royale Energy (Get Rating)

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

