Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 150,238 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

SWAN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 28,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.