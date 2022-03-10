iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $41,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,597 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

