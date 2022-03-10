iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Cut by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.89. 57,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,089. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $124.59 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.55.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
