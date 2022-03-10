Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.20

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €117.20 ($127.39) and last traded at €123.60 ($134.35), with a volume of 16319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €122.20 ($132.83).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($232.61) target price on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €161.32 and its 200-day moving average is €173.44. The stock has a market cap of $765.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.