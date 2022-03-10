Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.

SNIRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.83.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.