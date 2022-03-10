Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 716.77 ($9.39) and last traded at GBX 719 ($9.42). Approximately 201,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 237,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.56).
The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 254.51, a current ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 737.54.
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)
Read More
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.