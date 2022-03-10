Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 716.77 ($9.39) and last traded at GBX 719 ($9.42). Approximately 201,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 237,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.56).

The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 254.51, a current ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 737.54.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

