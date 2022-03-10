Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 2.2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 736,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 873,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.
Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)
