Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 2.2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 736,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 873,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

