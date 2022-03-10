John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Up 1,024.7% in February

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 1,024.7% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.4 days.
Shares of John Menzies stock remained flat at $$7.47 during trading on Thursday. John Menzies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.
About John Menzies (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Menzies (MZTLF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.