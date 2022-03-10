Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Up 1,058.3% in February

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 1,058.3% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.3 days.

Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $$93.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $122.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

