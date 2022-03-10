Short Interest in Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Expands By 900.0%

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBPFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($4.00) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

OTCMKTS MBPFF remained flat at $$3.01 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

