GPM Growth Investors Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 553,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

