Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $23.83

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 164,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Welbilt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.