DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $181.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. 106,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,051. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $77.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,474 shares of company stock worth $67,173,491. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

