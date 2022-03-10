Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $43.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on XM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,449. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 620,972 shares of company stock worth $17,472,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

