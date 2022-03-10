ETHPad One Day Volume Hits $375,662.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. ETHPad has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $375,662.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHPad has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.26 or 0.06597240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,358.81 or 0.99820705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042133 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHPADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.