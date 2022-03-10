Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.42. 1,087,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,498,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

