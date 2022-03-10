Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 254.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $140.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,926.42. 237,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,076.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
