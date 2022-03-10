Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 242,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,840,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock worth $14,252,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $552.50. 39,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,454. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $520.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

