Strategic Equity Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.27. 4,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,353. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

