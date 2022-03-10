Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,619,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,384,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

