Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 1,744,858 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $37,854,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 272,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

