Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAGKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAGKF remained flat at $$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

