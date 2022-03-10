ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 7,252 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESML traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. 160,425 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

