iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,713 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.52. 54,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

