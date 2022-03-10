Strategic Equity Management Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Strategic Equity Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,821 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.42. 14,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,189. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.