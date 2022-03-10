Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

