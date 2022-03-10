Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.10

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 2281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

