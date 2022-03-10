Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) CMO Purchases $15,389.64 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CMO Ann-Stanton C. Gore acquired 1,116 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,389.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,394. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.