Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Purchases $156,286.02 in Stock

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tim Chao-Ming Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $598,838.80.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29. Nerdwallet Inc has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdwallet Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.