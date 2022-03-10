Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Country Garden (CTRYY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.