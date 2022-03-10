DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 4,837 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.98 on Thursday, reaching $156.97. 3,792,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.