Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS.

Shares of THRY stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,040. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 54,155 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 154,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 69,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.