ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after buying an additional 934,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after buying an additional 1,223,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after buying an additional 384,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.07. 31,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.