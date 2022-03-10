N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.64. The company had a trading volume of 231,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

