ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 14.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $37,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,084,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $216.77 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

