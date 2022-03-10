Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,752 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 45,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,022. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

